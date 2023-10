Bedard scored a power-play goal in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Saturday.

Bedard (18 years, 96 days) became the second-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score in their home opener behind Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days; Oct. 11, 1984). The only other teenagers in Chicago history to do the same were Stan Mikita (19 years, 140 days; Oct. 7, 1959) and John Harms (19 years, 187 days; Oct. 29, 1944). Bedard went top cheddar on the power play just 90 seconds into the game.