Bedard scored a goal on two shots and added an assist and a minus-1 rating in 17:52 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Bedard set up Teuvo Teravainen's power-play marker in the middle frame, and he scored the eventual game-winning goal at 19:06 of the third period. The 19-year-old Bedard is heating up with two goals and five helpers over his last five games. The star center has nine points (three goals) through eight games in December, which is one more than the eight he produced across 12 games in November. Bedard has nine more points than any of his teammates, and he's up to seven goals (three game-winners), 19 helpers, 13 power-play points, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 31 outings.