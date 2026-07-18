Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Signs five-year contract

Bedard (shoulder) signed a five-year, $75 million contract with Chicago on Saturday.

Bedard amassed 30 goals, 75 points and 226 shots on net in 69 games during the 2025-26 regular season. It was the final year of his entry-level contract, and he earned a significant pay increase. The 21-year-old forward will miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign after having surgery on his left shoulder. He suffered the injury while practicing in Vancouver on July 2 and underwent the procedure six days later. Bedard is expected to need four months to recover. Once he is back in the lineup, he will center the top line and occupy a spot on the first power-play unit.