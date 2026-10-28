Bedard distributed a power-play assist and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

Bedard dangled around the right side of the Blackhawks' offensive zone during a second-period power play, where he ultimately set up Roman Kantserov for the game-tying goal. With the crucial helper in Tuesday's comeback effort, the 21-year-old Bedard is up to six points, 14 points and five blocked shots across six appearances this season. Chicago's superstar has been helping another high-caliber scorer emerge on the team's top line, as Kantserov has four goals since Bedard's return. Bedard is on track to contend for another career year in 2026-27, making him an elite fantasy option in all formats for the rest of the campaign.