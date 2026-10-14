Bedard tallied a power-play assist, posted a plus-1 rating and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Bedard wasted no time getting involved offensively upon his return, as he tapped a one-timed pass quickly towards his linemate Roman Kantserov, who unleashed a slapshot that hit twine on a first-period power play. It was an encouraging sign to see the 21-year-old Bedard log 21:06 of ice time Tuesday, as it appears his surgically-repaired shoulder isn't going to limit his playing time. As the team's top-line center at even strength and on the power play, Bedard is poised for another big year in fantasy during the 2026-27 campaign, where he'll look to challenge his career high of 75 points, which he compiled across 69 regular-season games a year ago.