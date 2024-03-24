Bedard provided an assist, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bedard helped out on a Seth Jones goal in the third period, which got the Blackhawks to a 4-3 deficit. The 18-year-old Bedard has had a fantastic March with 15 points over 11 outings. The rookie phenom is up to 21 goals, 34 assists, 177 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-37 rating over 57 appearances this season.