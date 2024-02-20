Bedard scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

One of Bedard's helpers also came on the power play, and he had a second goal overturned when the play was reviewed for being offside. The 18-year-old phenom has picked up right where he left off prior to his broken jaw, amassing six points over three games since his return. He's up to 17 goals, 22 assists, 10 power-play points, 128 shots on net and a minus-24 rating through 42 appearances.