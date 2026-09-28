Bedard (shoulder) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on the injured non-roster list.

Bedard continues to recover from a shoulder procedure he underwent in early July. The expectation for the 21-year-old superstar is for him to rejoin the team sometime in November, barring any setbacks. When he's ready to return, he expected to lead the team offensively after posting 30 goals and 75 points across 69 regular-season games in 2025-26. He holds one of the highest ceilings across the NHL, and while he might not reach the 100-point mark in the upcoming campaign, he could post the necessary pace to reach that number across a full season upon his return. He should be placed on IR in all fantasy leagues that have a spot for it, otherwise he's a worthy bench stash until he's healthy.