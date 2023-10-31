Bedard scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Bedard's goal 28 seconds into the game gave the Blackhawks a positive start, but it ended up being a footnote in the blowout loss. The rookie center has three goals over his last four games. He's up to six points, 28 shots on net, seven hits, four PIM and a minus-5 rating through nine contests overall. He's on pace to top the 50-point mark, though there's likely another level to his game that he hasn't established yet.