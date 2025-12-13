Bedard sustained an apparent should injury late in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blues and won't play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bedard is set to be evaluated further with an update expected Monday. He was injured on the last faceoff of the game Friday when he was checked to the ice by Brayden Schenn. Bedard had two assists in the contest, giving him 44 points through 31 outings this season. The extent of his injury will be revealed at a later time, but fantasy managers may want to prepare for a longer absence.