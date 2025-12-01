Bedard recorded two goals and two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Bedard went scoreless in the 4-3 loss to Nashville on Friday, but he delivered one of his best performances of the season Sunday, He scored Chicago's last two goals in the third period and also set up two of the other three tallies, giving him his third performance with at least four points this season. Bedard was one of the most productive forwards in the league in November, notching 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 14 games throughout the course of the month.