Bedard scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Bedard has scored in three straight games, though this was his first power-play point since Jan. 10 versus the Predators. The 20-year-old has five points over his last four outings. He's up to a total of 23 goals -- matching his 82-game total from last year -- and 53 points in just 43 contests. He's added 142 shots on net, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating.