Bedard tallied two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

All three of Bedard's points came in the second period. He got Chicago on the board, banking a shot from behind the net off a Coyotes defenseman and past Connor Ingram, before adding a second goal on the power play later in the frame. Bedard would add a third point with an assist on Tyler Johnson's tally, also on the man advantage. The 18-year-old Bedard had gone eight games without a goal coming into Sunday's matchup, recording four assists in that span. He's up to 19 goals and 46 points through 51 games in his rookie campaign.