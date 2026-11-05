Bedard picked up two assists while adding four shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

The star center tried to spark a rally from a 3-0 deficit, helping to set up tallies by Roman Kantserov in the second period and Frank Nazar in the third. Bedard extended his point streak to seven games with the performance, a stretch in which he's racked up three goals and nine points while doing most of his damage at even strength -- just two of those points, both assists, have come on the power play.