Bedard scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Both points came in the first period as Bedard helped Chicago race out to a 4-0 lead, but his eventual minus-1 rating on the night also suggests his defensive effort was part of the problem as the team somehow squandered that lead over the final 24 minutes of regulation. Bedard's main job is to keep the offense humming though, and he's done what he can since missing the beginning of the season with a shoulder issue, delivering six goals and 17 points in 14 games.