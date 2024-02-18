Bedard produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

He also chipped in a team-high five shots on net, two hits, a blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. It was Bedard's first multi-point performance of 2024, as the dynamic rookie missed six weeks due to a broken jaw, but the 18-year-old has a goal and three points in two games since his return and more big fantasy nights should come soon enough. Bedard will resume his march toward a likely Calder Trophy with 16 goals and 36 points through his first 41 NHL contests.