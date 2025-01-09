Bedard produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

The 19-year-old phenom helped set up Chicago's first goal of the night, an Ilya Mikheyev tally late in the first period, before potting the game's final tally midway through the third. Bedard extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 11 points.