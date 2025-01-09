Bedard produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
The 19-year-old phenom helped set up Chicago's first goal of the night, an Ilya Mikheyev tally late in the first period, before potting the game's final tally midway through the third. Bedard extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 11 points.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Extends point streak in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Keeps streak alive Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Five-game, seven-point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Three points in losing effort•