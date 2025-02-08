Bedard scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Both of Bedard's points came on the power play in his first multi-point effort since Jan. 8. The center has three goals and four helpers over his last seven outings, earning five power-play points in that span. For the season, he's collected 16 goals, 32 helpers, 23 power-play points, 129 shots on net and a minus-21 rating over 54 appearances.