Bedard underwent successful shoulder surgery Monday and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately four months, the Blackhawks announced.

Bedard and the Blackhawks elected to go the surgical route rather than rehabbing with respect to the 21-year-old's shoulder injury, and his recovery timeline has now come into focus. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was placed on injured reserve Sunday, which freed up a roster spot for the team. Roman Kantserov has been centering the top line of late, and he looked good in that role with six points over the weekend in games against Calgary and Vancouver, so he could be the biggest beneficiary of Bedard's absence.