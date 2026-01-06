Bedard (shoulder) won't be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day after that, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Bedard was originally ruled out until January and was expected back before the Olympic break, though that leaves a wide range of possible return dates. The fact that the young phenom is moving into the day-to-day category should be an indication that he'll be back as the Hawks' first-line center sooner rather than later.