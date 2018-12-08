Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Activated off IR
The Blackhawks activated Murphy (back) off injured reserve Saturday.
Murphy has yet to play this season due to a back injury, so the Blackhawks will likely limit his minutes over the next few contests to allow him to get up to speed before handing him a full workload. The American blueliner's return to action will undoubtedly help shore up Chicago's leaky defense, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 31 points in 153 games over the past two seasons.
