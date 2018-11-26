Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Awaiting clearance for contact
Murphy (back) has not yet been cleared for contact and remains "a week or so away" from returning to game action, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Murphy has yet to play a game this season and considering the 25-year-old has only managed 63 points in 334 career games, it's probably best to avoid hitching your fantasy wagon to the Dublin, Ohio native when he returns to the lineup.
