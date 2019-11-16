Murphy (groin) will return to the lineup for Saturday's road game against the Predators, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Murphy has spent the last 11 games on injured reserve, but he's healthy again for the divisional matchup. The 26-year-old's return shouldn't concern fantasy owners, as he hasn't posted a point this year and had just 13 over 52 games last season.