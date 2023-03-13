Murphy rejoined the Blackhawks at practice Monday after having been away for personal reasons, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Murphy is currently still mired in a 17-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 26 versus the Flames. During that slump, the 29-year-old Ohio native recorded three assists, 10 shots and 36 hits while averaging 19:14 of ice time. Without much offensive upside, Murphy shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.
