Murphy is dealing with a groin injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Murphy has been skating with a small group of teammates over the past few days, but he still hasn't fully recovered from his groin tweak. The Blackhawks are still over a week away from Game 1 of their qualifying round matchup with Edmonton, so as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Murphy should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent before postseason play gets underway.