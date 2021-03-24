Murphy delivered an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Panthers.
While he's never reached 20 points in a single season, Murphy is an important stay-at-home defenseman for a Blackhawks squad attempting to gain ground in the top-heavy Discover Central Division. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Murphy's added 49 hits and 57 blocked shots through 27 contests.
