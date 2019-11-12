Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Closing in on return
Murphy (groin) was a full participant at practice Tuesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Murphy will be eligible to come off long-term injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville, and his presence at practice Tuesday suggests he just might be ready to do so. Once given the green light, the 26-year-old blueliner, who's gone scoreless in six games this campaign, will return to a shut-down role for the Blackhawks.
