Murphy posted an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Murphy's helper came shorthanded on a Mattias Janmark empty-net tally. Through five games, Murphy has been one of the better producers among Blackhawks defensemen. He has a goal, two assists, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season -- those numbers may make Murphy good enough to roster in deeper fantasy formats.