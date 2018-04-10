Murphy averaged 16:22 of ice time throughout 2017-18, putting up two goals and 12 assists throughout the campaign.

Although Murphy has now logged between 12 and 17 points each of his last three NHL seasons, he's really found his niche with a solid all-around game. His 109 shots on goal ranked third on the team among defensemen -- perhaps alluding he was robbed in the goal department -- and Murphy also led the blue liners in hits (138), and was also third in blocked shots (103). The 25-year-old was only scratched in three games as well after October, and figures to be a steady piece of Chicago's blue line going forward. Murphy is quick on his feet and a strong skater, so perhaps another season learning Chicago's system will help him move up his points total.