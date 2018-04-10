Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Contributes across the statsheet
Murphy averaged 16:22 of ice time throughout 2017-18, putting up two goals and 12 assists throughout the campaign.
Although Murphy has now logged between 12 and 17 points each of his last three NHL seasons, he's really found his niche with a solid all-around game. His 109 shots on goal ranked third on the team among defensemen -- perhaps alluding he was robbed in the goal department -- and Murphy also led the blue liners in hits (138), and was also third in blocked shots (103). The 25-year-old was only scratched in three games as well after October, and figures to be a steady piece of Chicago's blue line going forward. Murphy is quick on his feet and a strong skater, so perhaps another season learning Chicago's system will help him move up his points total.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Sees Sunday's game from press box•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Goal drought reaches 15 games•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Slow start with new team•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Ready for Opening Night•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Suffers lower-body injury, expected to be okay•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Comes over from Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...