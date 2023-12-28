Murphy recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Murphy snapped a six-game point drought with his assist on Connor Bedard's first-period marker. With three points in December, this has been Murphy's most productive month of the campaign. The stay-at-home blueliner has five points, 38 shots on net, 72 hits, 90 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 34 appearances overall, so he's not much of an option for most fantasy formats.