Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Could miss up to 12 weeks
Murphy could be sidelined for up to 12 weeks due to his back injury.
Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry released a statement regarding Murphy's status Wednesday, saying "Connor will have a period of six weeks during which he will be off the ice. He will undergo further testing at that time to determine if it is appropriate for him to begin more physical activity or require an additional four weeks of rest. This puts Murphy's overall timeline at approximately eight to twelve weeks before returning to the lineup." This news won't affect many fantasy drafts, as Murphy's lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in most formats, but it could pave the way for Henri Jokiharju, Chicago's first-round selection from the 2017 draft, to make the Opening Night roster. Another update on Murphy's status should be released once he's reevaluated in late October.
