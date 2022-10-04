Murphy is listed as day-to-day with a back injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Murphy has been dealing with back soreness since Sept. 30. The ailment has kept him off the ice for practices recently. Murphy still has some time to recover before the start of the regular season.
