Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Dealing with injury
Murphy (undisclosed) may not play in Friday's season opener versus the Flyers, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The Blackhawks are currently in Europe as part of the NHL Global Series, but Murphy hasn't skated yet on the trip. They'll kick off the regular season with a game against the Flyers in the Czech Republic, and Murphy's not a lock to be in the lineup. It's not clear exactly what's bothering him. If he can't go, he'll have an extended rest ahead of the Blackhawks' next contest Oct. 10 versus the Sharks.
