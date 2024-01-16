Murphy (lower body) won't play Tuesday against San Jose, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Murphy's lower-body issue isn't believed to be overly serious, so he likely won't be sidelined for long. With Murphy unavailable, Jarred Tinordi will draw into the lineup versus the Sharks.
