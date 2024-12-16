Murphy scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Murphy scored an unassisted empty-net goal at 19:49 of the final frame to seal the victory for Chicago. The marker was Murphy's first since Jan. 11 of the 2023-24 campaign. The right-shot blueliner is second in scoring on the back end for Chicago, and he's at one goal, 10 helpers, 32 PIM, 32 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 31 appearances. Murphy is on track to surpass his career-high 19 points that he produced during the 2019-20 campaign.