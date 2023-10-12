Murphy didn't factor into the scoring in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss against the Bruins, but he delivered a game-high five hits.

Murphy ended up with a minus-1 in on the night, and he didn't even attempt a shot. However, he was good for a pair of blocked shots and the plentiful hits, which will be his calling card. Fantasy managers playing in deeper leagues rewarding those categories will want to keep an eye on the Chicago rearguard.