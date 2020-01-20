Murphy provided two assists, four shots on goal, six blocked shots and three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Murphy assisted on the first and last goals of the game. The 26-year-old has racked up 15 points, 74 shots, 93 blocks and 85 hits in 38 contests this season. He's two points away from matching his career high of 17, achieved in both 2015-16 and 2016-17 while with the Coyotes.