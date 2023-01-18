Murphy found the back of the net in Chicago's 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.
Murphy opened the scoring at 8:41 of the first period. It was his fourth goal and sixth point in 42 games. The 29-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his previous 10 contests.
