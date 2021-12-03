Murphy (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Capitals.
Murphy was rocked by an Alex Ovechkin hit in the second period and didn't return to the game. The 28-year-old blueliner's departure leaves the Blackhawks to play the third period with five defensemen. Murphy's status for Saturday's game versus the Rangers will likely be determined in the coming days.
