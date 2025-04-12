Murphy (illness) is slated to play Saturday versus Winnipeg, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Murphy missed Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston due to the illness. He has two goals, 19 points, 48 PIM, 114 hits and 156 blocks in 65 outings in 2024-25. Murphy is projected to serve on the second pairing alongside Alec Martinez.