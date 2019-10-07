Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Expects to be ready Thursday
Murphy (groin) said he should be ready for Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Murphy still needs to get the all clear from the medical staff, but he feels ready for the Blackhawks' home opener. The 26-year-old blueliner will need to be lifted from IR before he can get into the lineup. Fantasy owners in season-long leagues shouldn't be concerned either way, as Murphy hasn't surpassed 17 points in a single season.
