Murphy collected an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Murphy left his point streak on the line late in the game before earning the secondary assist on Dominik Kubalik's empty-net goal with 20 seconds left in the third period. The defenseman added three blocked shots, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in a solid performance from a fantasy perspective. Such efforts have been rare from Murphy, who has 12 points, 71 hits and 71 blocks in 31 outings.