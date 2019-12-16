Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Fills boxscore in win
Murphy had two assists, dished out a pair of hits and blocked three shots in a 5-3 win over the Wild on Sunday.
Murphy's performance Sunday with just his second multi-point effort of 2019-20. The 26-year-old defenseman has seven points in 22 games this season, along with 47 hits and 47 blocked shots.
