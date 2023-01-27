Murphy scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
Murphy took a pass from Boris Katchouk and hit the empty net from center ice to complete the Blackhawks' upset win. This was Murphy's second tally in his last six games, a span in which he's gone plus-8. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, two assists, 102 blocked shots, 95 hits, 52 shots on net, 42 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 47 contests while playing a significant defensive role on a team that's near the bottom of the standings.
