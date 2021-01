Murphy scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Murphy tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period, but Eetu Luostarinen put the Panthers ahead again 22 seconds later. Murphy was previously credited with an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning, but that was later taken away, so his goal Sunday stands as his first point of the year. Murphy has added three hits and a two blocked shots through three games.