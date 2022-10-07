Murphy (back) has ditched his non-contact jersey and is practicing in full Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Murphy has been dealing with tightness in his back for much of training camp, but it appears as though he's finally put that issue behind him. He should be good to go for Chicago's regular-season opener versus Colorado on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Day-to-day with back injury•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Joining teammates ahead of camp•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Poised to miss final three games•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Surfaces on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: In concussion protocol•