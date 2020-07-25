Murphy (groin) will be a full participant in Saturday's practice, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Murphy has been dealing with a groin injury over the past week, but it looks like he's back to 100 percent ahead of Sunday's flight to Edmonton. The 27-year-old blueliner notched 19 points in 58 games during the regular season.
