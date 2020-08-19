Murphy notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5.
Murphy made a spinning play to earn the secondary helper on Alex DeBrincat's first-period tally. While the Blackhawks' playoff run is over, Murphy proved solid with four helpers, 17 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating in nine contests.
