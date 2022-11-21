Murphy logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
Murphy's offense has been virtually nonexistent this season -- he snapped a 13-game point drought with his first assist and second point of the campaign. The 29-year-old has never reached the 20-point mark in a season, and it's unlikely this year on a team that's struggling to score. He's picked up 18 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 39 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 18 appearances while playing a top-four role, albeit as mostly a defensive presence.
