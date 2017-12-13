Murphy has failed to find the back of the net in 15 consecutive outings.

During his goalless stretch, Murphy has managed to compile four assists, a plus-7 rating and 34 hits. Not exactly an offensive powerhouse -- he has never reached the 20-point mark in his career -- fantasy owners probably shouldn't be expecting to find the blueliner's name on the scoresheet on a nightly basis.

